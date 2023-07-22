College football countdown - 35 days: Florida must wait on opposing QB for opener

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

Florida opens the season against Utah on Aug. 31 in Salt Lake City in a night game but the Gators don’t know who the Utes’ starting quarterback will be.

Cam Rising had led Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 championships, but his availability for the opener is in question because of the ACL he tore in the Rose Bowl against Penn State.

“Cam is going to come right down to the wire,” Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Will he be ready for the opener? We’ll have to find that out.”

Rising, who last season threw for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns, sounded optimistic about his return.

“I’m doing great,” Rising said. “Excited to be out here. Been focused on my rehab. Everything is going the way it’s supposed to be.”

Utah went 10-4 last season, 6-0 at home.

