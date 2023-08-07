College football countdown - 19 days: Locals start in under a month

BreakingNews
Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

The 2023 college football season gets underway in 19 days with a slate of games on Aug. 26.

However, we are under a month until local teams start play.

- Georgia State opens its season on Aug. 31 at home vs. Rhode Island (24 days). Game time is 7 p.m. It will air on ESPN+.

- Georgia Tech opens its season on Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (25 days) in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Game time is 7:30 p.m. It will air on ESPN.

- Georgia opens the defense of its two national championships on Sept. 2 with a home game vs. UT-Martin (26 days). Game time is 6 p.m. It will air on the SEC+ and ESPN+.

Among other locals teams:

- Kennesaw opens its season on Aug. 31 with a home game against Tusculum. Game time is 7 p.m.

- Clark Atlanta opens its season on Aug. 31 at Kentucky State University. Game time is 7 p.m.

- Reinhardt opens its season on Aug. 31 at home against Faulkner. Game time is 6 p.m.

- Georgia Southern opens its season on Sept. 2 at The Citadel. Game time is 6 p.m.

- Morehouse College opens its season on Sept. 3 against Virginia Union University in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio. Game time is 4 p.m.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

