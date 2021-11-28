College Football and Atlanta Hawks extras included in Sunday ePaper

ajc logo
News, photos and scores from Saturday’s games

Every Sunday morning during college football season, get complete coverage of the Bulldogs, Yellow Jackets, the other state teams and big national games — including the late kickoffs — in the College Football Extra digital edition in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Now, subscribers do not need to miss sleep to keep up with your team. The update is published in your Sunday ePaper edition.

In addition, ePaper readers will find an exclusive Atlanta Hawks After the Game section. The expectations are high for the Hawks after their incredible playoff run last season. We’ll bring you the key moments on each game, the strategies, struggles and surprises -- and a look ahead to the next game.

