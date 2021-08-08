What was said: Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2

“It’s going to feel pretty good. I’m trying really really hard to enjoy this moment. I don’t do a good job with that. You get that happiness for a short period of time, but then you already think about the next game and you can’t be settled with this. I need to relax and enjoy it. It’s been so difficult. Everyone knows that. I’m proud of the group, I’m proud of everyone at the club. This is a moment where you didn’t quit and kept going. It’s just the start, but there is much more to it. I’m happy that I’m in this position to share it with everyone. But this is for Atlanta, this is for the fans. I hope it’s just the start of us rolling. I believe the group is right there.”

On Ezequiel Barco’s performance:

“I thought tactically he did a really good job. We asked a lot of him on the defensive side tonight, doing a specific role and he did that. And I believe that role created some more chances for him going forward. That freedom to get the ball the drive, like he did in the last game against Montreal. He was able to break through from midfield position and go. Even on the goal, I’m screaming pass it, and he continued to dribble and created the goal. Maybe I should do less of that and let him be more of himself. I did challenge him yesterday that he had one good game, he created two goals but you need to keep doing this. This is your job. He has a gift that I can’t teach or coach. That gift, he needs to go on and produce with his creativity and taking guys on the dribble. Tonight, he put in a serious shift.”

On George Bello’s performance:

“He was good again. I thought he’s brought an energy and savviness from a tactical side back from the Gold Cup. That comes from being around good coaches, good players. He stepped up tonight, even the other day and I challenged him in front of the group. He maybe didn’t like that in the beginning, but he has matured. He has a seriously bright future. If he sticks on this path, he’s destined for something. I’m proud of the group and he’s a member of the group. He’s been a breath of fresh air since coming back, but he understands his role and was good again tonight.”

On what he’s been able to do coaching Ezequiel Barco:

“Nothing different. As I told you guys before, he’s got these gifts, certain players just have that. Some things you can coach better and do exercises for. Some things, like if I do an individual session with Barco, I can’t teach him how to dribble like that or have that pace. There are certain things that you need to let them have the freedom to do. It’s like a “I give you one, you give me one” kind of deal. If I tell him, I need you to do this defensively, then I’ll give you the freedom attacking wise. I’m not doing anything different. Our relationship might be different. My relationship with all the guys is that if I give them something and see it’s not being done then I say something. If that becomes repetitive, then we will do something about it. But it’s been two games. The challenge is to keep doing it. The past two games have been great, now kick on. Marcelino Moreno is doing it, Josef Martinez is doing it. Everyone needs to play their part, and Barco is no different.”

On the group receiving a boost from the International duty players coming back:

“Yeah for sure. They have good personalities, they are well liked in the group. Their skill set alone, players respect their skill set so having them back in the team is good. Being away for this road trip has been really good for this group. We’ve kept the message very positive. We’ve had the right amount of balance of being around each other or giving them freedom. I believe that’s helped them get a little bit closer as a group. That happens when you are on the road and you don’t have any distractions. That coming at this time has been very good. We are proud of what the players accomplished at the Gold Cup, but we are happy to have them back.”

On Matheus Rossetto and his performance tonight:

“I thought him and Santiago Sosa were fantastic. The way we asked them to play defensively, him and Sosa did such a good job of stopping Columbus from what they are really good at. His work rate was great, Sosa’s work rate was great. We played a different shape and we’ve not had a lot of time to train it. Understanding of it had to come from video or walkthrough. Not only Rossetto but the whole midfield was fantastic tonight. Rossetto was good, the challenge now is that he needs to keep going on.”

Atlanta United defender George Bello

On the team ending its winless streak:

“It feels great. The atmosphere in the locker room after was really good, really buzzing. Most of all, I’m really happy for coach Rob (Valentino). I’ve been with him since he was an assistant of the 2′s (ATL UTD 2). Just seeing him get that win, I’m really happy for him.”

On his assist to Ezequiel Barco:

“I saw him pick up the ball and, what he does well, just driving with it. I was trying to make the run towards goal. I thought he was going to slip me, but it wasn’t on, so I peeled back off. I feel like me and him have always had pretty good chemistry. He played me and I saw him make that run, back heeled it and thankfully it went in. Like I said, I felt like we always had some sort of chemistry between us. I’m just happy it went in and happy to get the win.”

On this win being a turning point for the season:

“I truly believe it can be a turning point. Having everyone back together, everyone on the same page and getting the win today can really be a turning point in the season for us. We just have to keep going from here. Just because we won this game, we can’t settle for it. We have so much more work to do. I’m happy to get the win. Me, Brad (Guzan) and Miles (Robinson) are happy to be back with the group. I’m sure (Ezequiel) Barco is as well. And I’m pretty sure it showed out there today. All of us are together and all of us are on the same page moving forward. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season.”

On what it will take to continue getting good results:

“At the end of the day, I think it will take focus. We shouldn’t let this one win get to our heads. We are going to keep our heads down and keep moving as a team, keep getting better as a group. I feel like we are on the right path. We are making great progress having everyone back and everyone coming back from injury as well, together as a group, as one. We are ready. We’re all happy about the win but we are going to keep our heads down and keep working towards the main goal, making the playoffs.”

Atlanta United forward Ezequiel Barco

On the win:

“I think it was a win that we really deserved. Everyone, from the players to the coaching staff, the directors, everyone at the club, medical staff, it is a win that we have been searching for for a long time. We are really happy to get it. It goes to everyone for the effort that we put in.”

On what allowed him to get so many touches and be effective:

“As I’ve said before, I think the coaching staff is giving us that freedom that we need across the frontline to be able to attack. Thanks to them, we were able to do what we did and we’re really happy because it was a win that we have been trying to get for a long time.”

On what’s the key for him to have consistent performances for the rest of the season:

“Preparation. I think we have to keep preparing 100 percent during the week leading up to these games because that is what helps you mentally, physically. And then just trying to take care of my body and avoid injuries because those things can keep you out for a while. So, just making sure we recover, focusing on your diet and nutrition and doing all of those things.”

On his first goal and his connection with George Bello:

“George and I get along well, both on and off the field. It is true, we have a good connection. On that play, I was expecting the pass because he is a player that has that quality. I was able to continue my run and he was able to find me.”

On the confidence of the team and atmosphere in the locker room:

“I think the confidence is really good. We saw it in the last game coming back from down 2-0 to get a draw. We saw it again tonight in this win against a difficult team. I think you are seeing the confidence in this team is really good right now. Just pure happiness. This is victory we have been working towards for a long time, so pure happiness in the locker room.”

On the conversation on who would take the second penalty with Barco on a hattrick: \

“Well, I really wanted to take it because I’ve never scored a hattrick in a game. It would have been really nice. But Marcelino (Moreno) is playing well and has a lot of confidence right now. When you have a teammate that has that kind of confidence, you want to let them take it.”

