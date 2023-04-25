Updates on injuries to Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis, Quentin Westberg

Injuries sustained by Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and goalkeeper Quentin Westberg aren’t serious, but neither will play in Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup match against Memphis at Kennesaw State, manager Gonzalo Pineda said Tuesday.
Giakoumakis was subbed off early in the second half of Sunday’s 2-1 win against Chicago with a recurrence of a hamstring strain. It was the second consecutive week that happened. Pineda said Giakoumakis will be assessed later this week ahead of Saturday’s MLS game at Nashville. Giakoumakis has five goals this season.
Westberg sustained a minor patella injury in his right knee either during warmups or during the first half of the game against Chicago. Westberg has not been ruled out for Saturday, Pineda said. Westberg was replaced by Clement Diop.
“We will see for the weekend,” Pineda said of both Giakoumakis and Westberg.
The team will sign Vicente Reyes from Atlanta United 2 to a four-day contract to be the back-up goalkeeper for at least Wednesday. Reyes will be the only player from Atlanta United 2 signed to a four-day contract.
Erik Lopez, a striker or winger, twisted an ankle Tuesday and won’t be available for Wednesday’s match.
Pineda said he is still deciding his lineup for Wednesday, but hinted that the rotation will include less-experienced players or players who haven’t gotten as many minutes, such as fullback Ronald Hernandez and centerback Luis Abram.
“I think one blessing I have is not having too many injuries,” Pineda said.
