Two players from Atlanta United called up to national teams

Atlanta United's Ronald Hernandez dribbles the ball during a U.S. Open Cup match against Nashville. Hernandez was named to Venezuela's team for friendlies against Malta on June 1 and Saudi Arabia on June 9.

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United's Ronald Hernandez dribbles the ball during a U.S. Open Cup match against Nashville. Hernandez was named to Venezuela’s team for friendlies against Malta on June 1 and Saudi Arabia on June 9. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Atlanta United had two players called up to national teams from within its franchise Wednesday.

Fullback Ronald Hernandez was named to Venezuela’s team for friendlies against Malta on June 1 and Saudi Arabia on June 9. He has made four appearances for Atlanta United this season and 30 for Venezuela. Atlanta United will host Columbus on Saturday in the final game before the two-week FIFA International window. Hernandez is expected to start for Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Goalkeeper Vicente Reyes, who plays for Atlanta United 2, was named to Chile’s team to participate in a group from which two of the nine players will be selected to play with the national team for games against South Korea and Japan. Reyes, 18 years old, has four appearances for Atlanta United 2 this season. Atlanta United 2 will host Orange County on Friday.

Also, Atlanta United will wear its Parley kit Saturday. The Parley kit is made by Adidas entirely from recyclable materials. Each year, all MLS teams will wear the kit for one game. This year’s kit is bluish-purple and called the “Primeblue” kit.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

