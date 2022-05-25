Two players from Atlanta United called up to national teams

Fullback Ronald Hernandez was named to Venezuela’s team for friendlies against Malta on June 1 and Saudi Arabia on June 9. He has made four appearances for Atlanta United this season and 30 for Venezuela. Atlanta United will host Columbus on Saturday in the final game before the two-week FIFA International window. Hernandez is expected to start for Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Goalkeeper Vicente Reyes, who plays for Atlanta United 2, was named to Chile’s team to participate in a group from which two of the nine players will be selected to play with the national team for games against South Korea and Japan. Reyes, 18 years old, has four appearances for Atlanta United 2 this season. Atlanta United 2 will host Orange County on Friday.