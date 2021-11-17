Two important players resume training with Atlanta United

“I think for both of them, there’s obviously a tough time being out,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “But to have them back on the field is certainly a bonus for us.”

Each are important because of their ability to play different positions, which gives manager Gonzalo Pineda flexibility with his formations and tactics.

Moreno is most effective as an attacking midfielder, playing off striker Josef Martinez and wingers Ezequiel Barco and Luiz Araujo. However, he also has been used on the wing this season, or as a central midfielder, playing off the defensive midfielder in a way in which he serves as a bridge between defense and offense.

No matter where Moreno played, he typically was effective. He finished 11th in MLS this season in key passes (63). He was second behind Lennon among starters in expected assists per 90 minutes (0.23).

Sosa’s return allows Pineda the freedom to play with his preferred three centerbacks, or to go with two centerbacks because Sosa can drop in between the pair when the team doesn’t have the ball, or step forward and try to create or join the attack when the team has the ball.

Having that formational flexibility could be a key Sunday on the small field at Yankee Stadium, where offense can turn into defense with one turnover followed by one pass.

Sosa tied for the team lead in successful tackles (40) and led the team in tackles in the defensive third (33).

Or by turning defense into offense following a turnover and pass.

Sosa was second on the team in touches (1,977), passes under pressure (253), total passes attempted (1,706) and completed (1,515) and second in long passes attempted (352) and completed (297).

“With Santi, it’s probably easier to play a 4-2-3-1 because he’s one that can also drop as a centerback,” Pineda said last week. “So again, those things are in my mind, and I will try to take the best decision against a very good team like New York City.”

