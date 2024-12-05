Atlanta could host exciting Club World Cup matches

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium are expected to learn Friday which matches it will host in next year’s Club World Cup, whose group-stage draw was held Thursday in Miami.

The overly produced draw resulted in eight groups of four using a ranking system and certain constraints so that clubs from the same confederation, with the exception of those based in Europe, wouldn’t face each other in a group match.

The opening matches of the groups will feature slot 1 against slot 2, and slot 3 against 4. So Palmeiras will open against Porto, and Al Ahly will open against Inter Miami. That match will be June 15 in Miami to open the tournament. Seattle, the other MLS representative in the tournament, will host Botafogo at Lumen Field on a date to be announced.