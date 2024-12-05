Atlanta could host exciting Club World Cup matches

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium are expected to learn Friday which matches it will host in next year’s Club World Cup, whose group-stage draw was held Thursday in Miami.
The overly produced draw resulted in eight groups of four using a ranking system and certain constraints so that clubs from the same confederation, with the exception of those based in Europe, wouldn’t face each other in a group match.
The opening matches of the groups will feature slot 1 against slot 2, and slot 3 against 4. So Palmeiras will open against Porto, and Al Ahly will open against Inter Miami. That match will be June 15 in Miami to open the tournament. Seattle, the other MLS representative in the tournament, will host Botafogo at Lumen Field on a date to be announced.
If Atlanta officials could pick, it would probably wish for the following matches because of the fervency of the fan bases: Palmeiras vs. Porto from Group A, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid from Group B, Boca Juniors vs. Benfica from Group C, River Plate vs. Monterrey from Group E, or Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund from Group F.
Group A
1. Palmeiras (Brazil)
2. Porto (Portugal)
3. Al Ahly (Egypt)
4. Inter Miami (U.S.)
Group B
1. Paris Saint-Germain (France)
2. Atletico Madrid (Spain)
3. Botafogo (Brazil)
4. Seattle (U.S.)
Group C
1. Bayern Munich (Germany)
2. Auckland City (New Zealand)
3. Boca Juniors (Argentina)
4. Benfica (Portugal)
Group D
1. Flamengo (Brazil)
2. Esperance Sportive (Tunisia)
3. Chelsea (England)
4. Leon (Mexico)
Group E
1. River Plate (Argentina)
2. Monterrey (Mexico)
3. Inter Milan (Italy)
4. Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
Group F
1. Fluminense (Brazil)
2. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
3. Ulsan (South Korea)
4. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
Group G
1. Manchester City (England)
2. Wydad (Morocco)
3. Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)
4. Juventus (Italy)
Group H
1. Real Madrid (Spain)
2. Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
3. Pachuca (Mexico)
4. Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
Other sites and stadiums are: Pasadena, California, and the Rose Bowl; Nashville, Tennessee, and GEODIS Park; Charlotte, North Carolina, and Bank of America Stadium; Cincinnati and TQL Stadium; Orlando, Florida, and Inter & Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium; Miami and Hard Rock Stadium; Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field; Seattle and Lumen Field; and Washington, D.C., and Audi Field. The championship will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The tournament final is scheduled for July 13 in New Jersey.
