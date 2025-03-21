Struggling Alexey Miranchuk said of Atlanta United’s offense: ‘We’ll be fine'

As Atlanta United’s multimillion dollar offense has struggled, Alexey Miranchuk has been targeted by some pundits and some of the team’s supporters as the reason.
Miranchuk has yet to score or post an assist in four matches. He agreed that the offense, which includes Miguel Almiron, Manuel Latte Lath and Saba Lobjanidze, has been built around his vision and passing abilities. He doesn’t seem worried.
“I’ve been thinking about (that) after each game, and analyze every game,” he said. “We’ve been creating moments. Yes, we should score more, but as I say, got to stay positive, work hard, and we’ll be fine.”
Heading into Saturday’s match at Cincinnati, Atlanta United is tied for second in MLS in key passes (47). Miranchuk has nine. But the team has scored only four goals and already has been shut out in consecutive matches. The Five Stripes have one goal in their past 275 minutes.
Miranchuk has been through this before. He said during the preseason that he and Lobjanidze, who was his roommate during a part of the preseason, talked frequently about how they can better understand each other.
“I understand that everybody in the beginning wanted to see us score three, four goals during the game,” he said. “But sometimes it doesn’t work like this. We’ve been working hard, preseason, all the training and so yeah, hope we can get there.”
Manager Ronny Deila said Miranchuk is meeting his expectations.
“He can, of course, do more, but I think he looks sharper and sharper,” he said. “I think he does a very important job defensively, for the job for the team, and at the same time also, he’s the guy that calms down the play when we’re attacking as well.”
It can be easy to forget that Miranchuk is still learning his teammates. He signed near the end of last summer’s transfer window and, after one appearance from the bench, stepped into the starting lineup not knowing his manager or teammates. He helped the team make the playoffs and was a key reason it upset Miami in the playoffs. He finished with three goals and four assists in 14 appearances.
It was presumed that this season would be Miranchuk’s breaking out. President Garth Lagerwey spoke frequently about how they added pieces to take advantage of Miranchuk’s ability as a passer.
It hasn’t happened ... yet.
It’s not all Miranchuk’s fault. He has played teammates in on goal only to see them not shoot, have their shot saved or take a poor shot. He hasn’t taken many shots (four), but it can be difficult when opponents are collapsing on him and taking away space. That was in part why the team added willing runners like Almiron and Latte Lath.
Only Almiron will be missing from the attack Saturday. Deila hinted the team may switch from a 4-3-3 to a back-five formation to try to overcome having four centerbacks called into their national teams. A back five is what the team used to upset Miami in last season’s playoffs. If Deila goes with the back five, the wingbacks could add more width to the attack, which would give Miranchuk more space and time. It could be his breakout game.
Deila, like Miranchuk, said patience, combined with trust, will be key to getting the offense sparking.
“Nobody creates a relation in two weeks,” he said. “They’re gonna take time, you know? So for me, it’s first of all, get disciplined, understand your role, and when you understand the role, then you get freedom inside your role. But don’t start to do everything.”
