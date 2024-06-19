Atlanta United

More than 70,000 tickets sold for Argentina vs. Canada in Atlanta for Copa America

FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Messi and Argentina will try to win their third straight major title when they defend their Copa America championship while Brazil hopes 17-year-old Endrick will combine with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo for success. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Messi and Argentina will try to win their third straight major title when they defend their Copa America championship while Brazil hopes 17-year-old Endrick will combine with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo for success. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
By
1 hour ago

More than 70,000 tickets have been sold for Thursday’s opening Copa America match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tickets are officially sold out.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m.

The announced attendance record for a soccer crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is 73,019, set in December 2018 when Atlanta United hosted Portland in the MLS Cup.

Unofficial largest soccer crowds in Atlanta history

1. Atlanta United in MLS Cup, 2018, 73,019

2. Atlanta United vs. L.A. Galaxy, 2019, 72,548

3. MLS All-Star Game, 2018, 72,317

4. Atlanta United vs. Seattle, 2018, 72,243

5. Atlanta United vs. D.C. United, 2018, 72,035

6. Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake, 2018, 72,017

7. Atlanta United vs. Orlando, 2018, 71,932

8. Atlanta United vs. Toronto, 2017, 71,874

9. Atlanta United vs. Chicago, 2018, 71,812

10. Atlanta United vs. NYCFC in playoffs, 2018, 70,526

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Building & Land Technology/Kevin Griggs

Fortune 500 company moves HQ to metro Atlanta’s iconic Queen building2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
Ex-special prosecutor Nathan Wade quizzed about sex life with DA in comedy sketch
54m ago

Credit: Bob Townsend

Iron Hill Brewery must pay $115K to Black chef fired from Buckhead location

Credit: Courtesy photo

A new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’

Credit: Courtesy photo

A new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’

Credit: John Spink

Hot town, summer in the city: What to expect between now and Labor Day
The Latest

Credit: AP

Argentinians in Atlanta explain why Lionel Messi is more than a great soccer player
Info to know: Atlanta United at D.C. United
At the MLS midpoint, a look inside Atlanta United’s season
Featured

Credit: AP

HOLIDAY PODCAST
Is Georgia living up to the Juneteenth promise of freedom?
WILLIE MAYS
06/20 Mike Luckovich: Heavenly spectacles
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport