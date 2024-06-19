More than 70,000 tickets sold for Argentina vs. Canada in Atlanta for Copa America

More than 70,000 tickets have been sold for Thursday’s opening Copa America match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Tickets are officially sold out.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m.
The announced attendance record for a soccer crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is 73,019, set in December 2018 when Atlanta United hosted Portland in the MLS Cup.
Unofficial largest soccer crowds in Atlanta history
1. Atlanta United in MLS Cup, 2018, 73,019
2. Atlanta United vs. L.A. Galaxy, 2019, 72,548
3. MLS All-Star Game, 2018, 72,317
4. Atlanta United vs. Seattle, 2018, 72,243
5. Atlanta United vs. D.C. United, 2018, 72,035
6. Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake, 2018, 72,017
7. Atlanta United vs. Orlando, 2018, 71,932
8. Atlanta United vs. Toronto, 2017, 71,874
9. Atlanta United vs. Chicago, 2018, 71,812
10. Atlanta United vs. NYCFC in playoffs, 2018, 70,526
