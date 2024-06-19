More than 70,000 tickets sold for Argentina vs. Canada in Atlanta for Copa America

The announced attendance record for a soccer crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is 73,019, set in December 2018 when Atlanta United hosted Portland in the MLS Cup.

Unofficial largest soccer crowds in Atlanta history

1. Atlanta United in MLS Cup, 2018, 73,019

2. Atlanta United vs. L.A. Galaxy, 2019, 72,548

3. MLS All-Star Game, 2018, 72,317

4. Atlanta United vs. Seattle, 2018, 72,243

5. Atlanta United vs. D.C. United, 2018, 72,035

6. Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake, 2018, 72,017

7. Atlanta United vs. Orlando, 2018, 71,932

8. Atlanta United vs. Toronto, 2017, 71,874

9. Atlanta United vs. Chicago, 2018, 71,812

10. Atlanta United vs. NYCFC in playoffs, 2018, 70,526

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.