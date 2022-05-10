Info to know: Atlanta United at Nashville in U.S. Open Cup

Atlanta United will play at Nashville in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. The ESPN+ broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. Kickoff is set for 8:03 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Nashville’s Gary Smith
Site: GEODIS Park
Road/home records: Atlanta United on road in MLS 1-4-0; Nashville at home in MLS 1-0-1
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 15/14; Nashville 11/10
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 15.5/13.9; Nashville 13.3/11.3
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, three assists
Brooks Lennon: Two goals, one assist
Thiago Almada: One goal, one assist
Nashville
C.J. Sapong: Three goals, one assist
Hany Mukhtar: Two goals, four assists
Walker Zimmerman: One goal
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Elton Garcia
AR1: Justin Howard
AR2: Tiffini Turpin
4th Official: Wes Caouette
INJURY REPORT
Atlanta United
Questionable: Caleb Wiley (lower body) and George Campbell (adductor)
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Josef Martínez (knee), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles) and Miles Robinson (Achilles)
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“It’s (GEODIS) a beautiful stadium. We all saw the pictures and the videos of the drone of this beautiful stadium yesterday, were able to watch a little bit. The atmosphere in the stadium seems to be nice. And I mean, it’s always nice to be in good stadiums. And you know, we want to be the first team to have a victory against them in the stadium. That’s up to us. So that’s the mentality I want to have with the players is we have to be the first team that beats Nashville in their new stadium. And hopefully we can get that.” – Pineda
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Alex De John
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Ronaldo Cisneros
