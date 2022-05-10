Info to know: Atlanta United at Nashville in U.S. Open Cup

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 15.5/13.9; Nashville 13.3/11.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Two goals, one assist

Thiago Almada: One goal, one assist

Nashville

C.J. Sapong: Three goals, one assist

Hany Mukhtar: Two goals, four assists

Walker Zimmerman: One goal

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Elton Garcia

AR1: Justin Howard

AR2: Tiffini Turpin

4th Official: Wes Caouette

INJURY REPORT

Atlanta United

Questionable: Caleb Wiley (lower body) and George Campbell (adductor)

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Josef Martínez (knee), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles) and Miles Robinson (Achilles)

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“It’s (GEODIS) a beautiful stadium. We all saw the pictures and the videos of the drone of this beautiful stadium yesterday, were able to watch a little bit. The atmosphere in the stadium seems to be nice. And I mean, it’s always nice to be in good stadiums. And you know, we want to be the first team to have a victory against them in the stadium. That’s up to us. So that’s the mentality I want to have with the players is we have to be the first team that beats Nashville in their new stadium. And hopefully we can get that.” – Pineda

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Alex De John

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Ronaldo Cisneros

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE