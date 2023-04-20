How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Because it is a one-time usage, this installation is called a “lay and play.” The sod is heavy and thick, about 1-1/2 inches, and is the type some use in their backyards. The thickness and weight makes it easier to lay down after it is rolled into the stadium.

Once the grass is ready to leave the farm, it will be rolled into large rolls and sent on 32 trucks to the stadium.

The grass won’t be in the stadium for more than six days and must be ready the day before the game because the teams will do a walk-through July 25.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s groundskeeping crew has a lot of experience prepping the synthetic turf for various concerts and other events.

Similar to those events, they will protect the synthetic turf by first putting down a cover. On top of the covering will be a flooring, which will take about 12 hours to install. On top of the flooring will be a bio layer to mitigate potential damage if the sod leaks through. On top of the bio layer will be the rolls of sod. It will take about two days to put the grass in place. A third party who specializes in turf installation will be used to put down the turf. Seams between rolls will be eliminated by a machine specifically built for that purpose. It’s similar to tools used to eliminate seams in carpets.

Once the grass is in and the seams are eliminated, the cutting and manicuring will take place. It’s unlikely the roof will stay open because of the expected summer temperatures.

Because there are two games being played in the stadium and on the turf on the same day, there will be some grass held back in case any patching needs to be done.

Grow lights won’t be used because the turf won’t be in the stadium for long.

Once the games are played, the grass will be rolled back up and the various layers put away to get the stadium ready for the next event. Atlanta United will host Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 29.

This shouldn’t be considered a test run the 2026 World Cup, which will include Mercedes-Benz Stadium as one of the hosts.

FIFA, which controls all aspects of the tournament, hasn’t announced which games will be at each site. If Mercedes-Benz Stadium were to host games in the group stages as well as a quarterfinal, the turf could be in the stadium for more than two weeks. FIFA likely will have its own turf-growth labs in North America.

But, if successful, these two games could help FIFA, as well as pave the way for Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host more friendlies or games of importance.

“We’re going to try to learn as much as we can,” Fullerton said. “We’re going to bring in a couple of those experts and study the surface while it’s here in our building, even though it’s a short period of time, and it’s about the same type of month that the World Cup will be in the building. So we’re going to kind of take the scientific approach and collect as much information because it is an opportunity to learn.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA