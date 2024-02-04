Grass will be put in stadium in Feb. 2026 for World Cup

The turf in the stadium has already been removed because an underground ventilation and irrigation system is being installed to help grow the grass in 2026.

Once the final semifinal is played, the grass will be removed and the turf will be reinstalled to better accommodate the myriad events the stadium hosts.

FIFA, the tournament’s organizers, requires grass for matches. FIFA, working with two partners at Michigan State and Tennessee, will decide what grass is used in the seven stadiums that will switch from turf. The other stadiums are in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Vancouver, Boston, Seattle and New Jersey.

Each organizing committee will pay for the cost, which is estimated to be in the millions of dollars. The cost will be offset by a projected economic impact to Atlanta of at least $400 million from the eight matches that will be played in the stadium, according to Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso.

“We’re going to work very closely with FIFA, because that’s what they expect to do with all cities,” Corso said.

Grass was put into Mercedes-Benz Stadium last summer for a doubleheader of matches between teams from England’s Premier League. It will also be put down for the two Copa America tournament scheduled to be played in June.

