Atlanta will host eight World Cup matches, including a semifinal

Atlanta learned in 2022 that it would host part of the World Cup. Until Sunday’s announcement, city officials had no idea what level of matches it would host.

Hosting the World Cup is arguably the most important step in the explosive increase in popularity of the sport in the city and state. In April, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the SheBelieves Cup, featuring the U.S. women’s national team. In June, it will host two matches in the Copa America, featuring Argentina in the first and the U.S. in the second. By 2026, the U.S. Soccer Federation will be deep into the construction of its new headquarters and first-ever National Training Center near Fayetteville. There is no correlation between the expected completion of the training center and all three United States’ group stage games all being played on the west coast. The U.S. is expected to use the training center in its preparations for the tournament. Atlanta United has led MLS in attendance in each of its first seven seasons and is the constant pulse of interest in the sport in the city.

And ... it’s not done. Atlanta officials have said they would like to host the world broadcast center for the 2026 World Cup. The Club World Cup is scheduled to be played in 2025 and Atlanta is interested in hosting part of it. The 2027 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be played and Atlanta officials have said they are interested in hosting part of it.

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to start on June 11, 2026 with the opening match featuring Mexico in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca. Canada’s opening match as a team and country will be played June 12 in Toronto at BMO Field. It will feature Canada. The U.S. men’s team’s first match as a team and country will be played on June 12 in Los Angeles. Though the United States Soccer Federation hopes it have its training center completed ahead of the 2026 World Cup, all of the U.S. men’s group stage matches will be played on the West Coast.

The championship is scheduled to be played July 19 in New York/New Jersey. Miami will host the third-place match. Dallas will host the other semifinal on July 14.

The 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four. Each team will play the others in their group once. Winners get three points and a draw is worth one. The top two teams from each group, plus the eight-best third-place teams, will advance to the knockout rounds, which are single-elimination. Argentina is the defending champion.

The U.S. previously hosted the World Cup in 1994. Atlanta was not one of the host sites. This will be Mexico’s third time hosting after having done so in 1970, won by Pele’s Brazil, and 1986, won by Diego Maradona’s Argentina. It will be Canada’s first time hosting the men’s World Cup.

