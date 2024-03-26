Jane Campbell, Emily Sonnett named to USWNT for SheBelieves Cup

“This is an evolving team that is eager to get back together and continue progressing,” Kilgore said in a statement from the United State Soccer Federation. “The W Gold Cup provided a lot of players with needed experiences and presented us with different adversities we had to overcome together. We will take all these experiences with us into SheBelieves and beyond.”

Sonnett, a midfielder, plays for Gotham FC in the NWSL. Campbell, a goalkeeper, plays for Houston in the NWSL.

More than 37,000 tickets have been sold for the tournament matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The total is the third most for a U.S. women’s match that’s not included in the the World Cup or Olympics.

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position (Club) – 2024 SheBelieves Cup

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage) and Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Tierna Davidson (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit) and Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC).

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC) and Lily Yohannes (AFC Ajax, NED).

Forwards (6): Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC) and Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars).

