SheBelieves Cup ticket sales in Atlanta trending toward history

The most tickets sold and distributed in the history of the U.S. women’s soccer team for a non-Olympic, non-World Cup match is 49,504, set Aug. 29, 2019, for a match against Portugal in Philadelphia. The second-highest was 44,028 on Aug 16, 2015, for a match against Costa Rica in Pittsburgh.

The SheBelieves matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium already are in third place, with 37,100 tickets already sold.

Those matches were scheduled to be played after the U.S. women won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

The U.S., the tournament’s defending champion, is scheduled to play at 12:30. The second match is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

The U.S. is ranked No. 4 by FIFA, Japan is No. 7, Canada is No. 9 and Brazil is No. 10.

This will mark the third time the U.S. women will play in Atlanta. The team played twice at the Georgia Dome.

