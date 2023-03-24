Atlanta United’s wingers key against Columbus

So, if he’s right, the machine that scored eight goals in the past two games should keep rolling.

Atlanta United has played without Giakoumakis, who made his first start Saturday in a 5-1 win against Portland at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Miguel Berry started the previous two games. So, Berry, Araujo and Wiley are familiar with each other. Wiley scored two goals and had an assist in Berry’s most-recent start, a 3-0 win at Charlotte on March 11.

Berry, who was acquired in a trade with D.C. United just before the season, said he’s learning more about his new teammates every week.

“I think it’s exciting to see it, and we’re putting the pieces together, I think, just really building relationships with the guys,” Berry said.

They haven’t played without Almada, who leads the league in goals (4), assists (4) and key passes (13).

Pineda said the players who replace them will have clearly defined roles and tactics to execute. Pineda also stressed that everything is connected. The space that Araujo and Wiley produce for Almada, or whomever will play as the attacking midfielder, will help him. In turn, that gives him more time to look for Araujo, Wiley and others players who get forward.

But defeating the Crew may be the result of the moments that Araujo and Wiley keep producing.

Pineda said that Araujo seemed happier during the preseason than last season. Araujo has two goals and an assist after dominating opponents during the preseason, when he said he wanted to show his talent.

“I think he’s one of those players that he needs to feel happy, strong, powerful, reliant in his physicality to produce what he’s been producing for us,” Pineda said. “And, and we are here to help him as well to maintain that level of confidence and belief in himself. We feel like he can be one of the best players in MLS for sure. And he’s been proving that I think, what everything comes from his happiness.”

Wiley’s production – three goals and two assists in the past two games – is a result of increasing confidence, according to Pineda.

And Pineda said there’s more to come.

“I still see that there’s a little bit more that he can provide to the team if he believes in himself completely,” Pineda said. “And once he started to get in a better rhythm and scoring and impacting the game in the final third, I hope he can give us even more.”

