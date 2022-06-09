ajc logo
Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada suspended 2 more games

Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda, right, gives directions to midfielder Thiago Almada during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Atlanta, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda, right, gives directions to midfielder Thiago Almada during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Atlanta, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada was suspended two additional games and manager Gonzalo Pineda fined an undisclosed amount for their actions during and after the team’s 2-1 loss to Columbus on May 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Almada received a red card after the game because he made contact with referee Joe Dickerson. The MLS disciplinary committee suspended Almada for two more games after reviewing the incident, citing one of the parameters that guides the committee: “supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the disciplinary committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.”

Almada, who has three goals and three assists, will miss the games against Miami on June 19, at Toronto on June 25 and at the Red Bulls on June 30.

Additionally, Pineda was fined for what the committee deemed aggressive behavior and using inappropriate language toward the officiating crew.

After the game, Pineda said that he thought he received his red card for throwing his coat to the ground after his team scored a goal in the 92nd minute. He said there is only so much he can take regarding decisions made by the officials. The team’s players have been fouled 180 times, far less than league leaders Orlando (245). Atlanta United’s players have committed 138 fouls. Its opponents have received 43 yellow cards compared with Atlanta United’s 29.

-

