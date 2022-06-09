Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada suspended 2 more games

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Almada received a red card after the game because he made contact with referee Joe Dickerson. The MLS disciplinary committee suspended Almada for two more games after reviewing the incident, citing one of the parameters that guides the committee: “supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the disciplinary committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.”

Almada, who has three goals and three assists, will miss the games against Miami on June 19, at Toronto on June 25 and at the Red Bulls on June 30.