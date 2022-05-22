Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada showing his value

Almada finished with two chances created and two shots, one on goal. His goal came when Ronaldo Cisneros forced goalkeeper Joe Willis to hurry a pass that Moreno intercepted near the top of the box. He patiently waited on teammates to arrive before he found Almada sprinting into the box to one-time a shot in the 26th minute. It was his third goal in an MLS game.

“I remember, at times, I was criticized by putting him just at the end of the games and not starting him right away. And I said at some point you will see that this will work." - manager Gonzalo Pineda, on Thiago Almada

Almada’s assist, his third in a league game, came on a smartly hit chip to Brooks Lennon at the back post. Lennon played the ball across to Dwyer for his second goal and earned the team a valuable point on the road. It improved to 1-4-1 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team will host Columbus on May 28.

Pineda said Almada’s increased production is part of the plan put together when the team acquired him from Velez Sarsfield for a reported $16 million before the season.

Pineda chose to integrate Almada slowly into the starting 11. He didn’t start until the season’s fifth game at D.C. United. He has started the seven league games since. All of his goals and assists have come in the past five games.

“I would say that it took a little bit of a while to really express himself properly,” Pineda said. “I remember, at times, I was criticized by putting him just at the end of the games and not starting him right away. And I said at some point you will see that this will work.”

Another reason for Almada’s recent success is the result of familiarity with his teammates and Pineda’s decision to use him mostly as an attacking midfielder, instead of on the wing, which is where he played a lot earlier this season. Almada, Moreno, Luiz Araujo and Cisneros have started each of the past four games across all competitions. They have combined to score eight of the team’s past 10 goals.

In addition to Almada’s good work, Pineda complimented Moreno. He finished with a team-high five chances created and tied for second on completed passes in the final third (12), behind Almada (14).

Playing in the middle of the field, Almada is very good at finding spaces between the midfielders and centerbacks, which puts pressure on opponents. He’s quick enough to turn and escape if he needs. He also has the vision to bring defenders to him and then release the ball to an open teammate. And he’s a capable scorer. He finished with an expected-goals total of 0.41 against Nashville. It was the second highest on the team.

“There are not many number 10s (attacking midfielder) in the world,” Pineda said. “And we are happy having one of those few in our team.”

