Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, Caleb Wiley honored

Almada scored two goals with two assists to be named to the team of the week’s starting 11. Almada is the first player in MLS history to have at least four goals and four assists in his team’s first four matches. It’s the second time this season Almada was named to the team of the week.

Wiley added a goal and an assist to be named to the team of the week’s bench. Wiley is the second-youngest player in MLS history to score a goal and have an assist in consecutive matches. It’s the second consecutive week Wiley was named to the team of the week.