X

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, Caleb Wiley honored

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada and Caleb Wiley were named to the MLS team of the week on Monday following last weekend’s 5-1 victory against Portland at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Almada scored two goals with two assists to be named to the team of the week’s starting 11. Almada is the first player in MLS history to have at least four goals and four assists in his team’s first four matches. It’s the second time this season Almada was named to the team of the week.

Wiley added a goal and an assist to be named to the team of the week’s bench. Wiley is the second-youngest player in MLS history to score a goal and have an assist in consecutive matches. It’s the second consecutive week Wiley was named to the team of the week.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Andrew Ivins

Georgia Tech gains commitment from lineman Santana Alo-Tupuola16h ago

Credit: TNS

Wide receiver Mack Hollins signs one-year deal with Falcons
17h ago

Credit: Emory

Emory men’s swimming & diving team earns national championship

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

At this point in his career, Matt Olson has fine-tuned his ‘spring training process’

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

At this point in his career, Matt Olson has fine-tuned his ‘spring training process’

Credit: AP

Potential opening-day start would be ‘a great honor’ for Braves ace Max Fried
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Three observations from Atlanta United’s win against Portland
3h ago
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 5, Portland 1
Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada emerging as MVP candidate
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
5h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
9h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top