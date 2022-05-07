ajc logo
Breaking: Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson taken off field on stretcher

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson #12 passes the ball during the match against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, United States on Sunday April 10, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson was taken off the field on a stretcher in the first half of Saturday’s MLS game against Chicago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Robinson, the team’s captain, fell to the turf untouched in the 14th minute. Robinson began slamming his hand onto the turf as trainers rushed out and began examining his left Achilles tendon, knee and calf. He was replaced by Alex de John.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda told Bally Sports South that he feared the injury was “bad.”

Robinson was presumed to be a lock to have a spot on the U.S. team that qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The team already has lost two players, goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Dylan Castanheira, to ruptured Achilles tendons this season. Guzan’s injury happened at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Castanheira’s happened at the training facility, where the team practices on grass.

Robinson was the team’s first draft pick with the second selection in the 2017 draft.

He has 96 appearances, including 85 starts, for the club.

He has 21 appearances for the U.S. men’s national team.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

