Atlanta United’s offense may have found a spark

However, because of an injury to midfielder Franco Ibarra, Heinze may have found a formation that seemed to spark the club, particularly in the second half against Red Bulls.

Switching to three centerbacks, which pushed midfielder Santiago Sosa and wingbacks George Bello and Brooks Lennon higher up the field, the team looked as good on offense as it has in most of its league games this season.

After creating just three scoring chances and putting none of its three shots on goal, the team finished with 10 chances created, led by Lennon’s six, and 13 shots, including three on goal.

“It’s true that in the second half we changed our positioning on the field,” Heinze said. “We found a little bit of the style of play we want to show.”

Heinze said because Red Bulls were playing three centerbacks, the team put its wingers through the middle channels and the fullbacks in man-to-man situations. Ezequiel Barco and Marcelino Moreno were tasked with playing through the mid-channels in the build up.

Caption Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) dribbles against New York Red Bulls Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Dakota Williams/Atlanta United) Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

That the team didn’t score worried Heinze, but he said it’s the same when the other team scores. Atlanta United shutting out Red Bulls was its third this season.

“I’m going to continue doing the same job” he said. “Also it’s true that we need a little bit of luck, but I will continue to be dedicated and try as much as I can.”

Sosa said all the players can do is keep creating chances.

“Obviously it’s not nice to not score goals but the team is trying,” he said. “This is soccer. Lately it’s been difficult for us to score goals but personally I think that we’re going to change that and when the ball starts to go in then things will be different because in terms of the game we’re doing well. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in.”

