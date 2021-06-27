Atlanta United suffers player losses in draw with Red Bulls

Heinze said after the game that the team is scouting possible signings. The summer transfer window will open July 7.

There are needs.

In addition to Damm and Ibarra, midfielder Emerson Hyndman is out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

“We know that the club is giving maximum effort,” he said. “Let’s see what we can get. But also the club has done a great effort to help the team grow. They did it also in the past. Especially with young players who have a good present but also a great future ahead of them.”

The team’s roster doesn’t have a senior slot available. It could move Hyndman to the season-ending injury list, which would open a spot but also limits the amount of money the team could pay a possible player. The team did this last year when it placed on Martinez on the list and signed Erick Torres.