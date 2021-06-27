Atlanta United suffers player losses in draw with Red Bulls

Atlanta United lost two players for undetermined times on Sunday but may be getting one of its standouts back soon.
Before the game, the club announced that Jurgen Damm sustained another “lower body injury” that made him unavailable for selection for Sunday’s game against Red Bulls, which ended 0-0. It’s the second such injury for him this season and at least the third since he joined the club last season.
During the first half of Sunday’s game, midfielder Franco Ibarra left with what manager Gabriel Heinze described as a hamstring issue.
After the game, Venezuela was eliminated from the Copa America tournament, which means that striker Josef Martinez and fullback Ronald Hernandez could return for the July 3 game at Chicago. Both players have been vaccinated against COVID so they wouldn’t be required to go through quarantine. However, Martinez reportedly tested positive for a strain of the virus while with Venezuela. It’s not yet been announced if he will have to go through quarantine as a result of the positive test.
The team’s offense could use Martinez. It is winless in its past five and was shut out for the second consecutive game on Sunday. It has scored 11 goals in 10 games.
Heinze said after the game that the team is scouting possible signings. The summer transfer window will open July 7.
There are needs.
In addition to Damm and Ibarra, midfielder Emerson Hyndman is out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.
“We know that the club is giving maximum effort,” he said. “Let’s see what we can get. But also the club has done a great effort to help the team grow. They did it also in the past. Especially with young players who have a good present but also a great future ahead of them.”
The team’s roster doesn’t have a senior slot available. It could move Hyndman to the season-ending injury list, which would open a spot but also limits the amount of money the team could pay a possible player. The team did this last year when it placed on Martinez on the list and signed Erick Torres.