Atlanta United’s offense in first 45 minutes....not great

Pineda will never criticize his players publicly. But he has said a few times that they are missing that final pass, or that final run, or that decision in the field’s final third.

Explore Cisneros does well in debut

It has been true and it was true for the final 40 minutes of the first half at Charlotte.

Pineda said the game plan, which included playing with three centerbacks and two wingbacks, was to get those wingbacks, Brooks Lennon and Andrew Gutman, involved in the attack up the field. But they couldn’t because the players who were responsible for finding them, Marcelino Moreno and Thiago Almada, were hemmed in by Charlotte’s four aggressive midfielders in the middle of the field. There was no space nor time to receive the ball, lift their head up and find a runner. D.C. United did something similar the previous week.

“It’s not like it was an easy game,” Pineda said. “We knew there were challenges. We knew that we needed to have more patience in our build-up, so we could be able to really un-balance them. I think the moments we did that, that’s where we succeed. But the moments we were very direct, we try to force balls to tough areas and they were very good at pressing those half-spaces that we want to occupy. That was the first half.”

But Charlotte was also able to control the flanks, keeping Lennon and Gutman from getting up the field. Atlanta United finished the first half with just three crosses.

“I mean, when you’re on the road, you want to dictate the tempo and have a lot of the ball and connect your passes, get the team moving side to side,” Brooks Lennon said. “But that is something that we didn’t do today that we need to improve on is getting runners in behind into those primary assist zones that Gonzalo talks about so that we can create no better goal-scoring opportunities. And we had a lot of players coming to the ball today, but not a lot of players running behind and that’s something that we all need to work on it, you know, collectively.”

Pineda hopes that with more consistency in the starting lineup the issues the team experienced in the first half will be resolved. The team was without striker Josef Martinez, who is out 6-8 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, and Luiz Araujo, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first week.

“So I will say that yes, we need to work a bit more,” he said. “We need to maybe message better the players on how to attack.”

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE