Fouling is one way to slow down Atlanta United’s offense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gonzalo Pineda is starting to experience a frustration experienced by every previous Atlanta United manager: the fouling of his players.
After Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Charlotte, in which the hosts committed 17 fouls to Atlanta United’s nine, Pineda said his team is one that needs to find a tempo with passing and they aren’t being allowed to do that. In their previous meeting, won 2-1 by Atlanta United, Charlotte committed 16 fouls to the Five Stripes’ eight.
“It’s hard to get some rhythm on the ball when there are so many fouls against us every time,” he said.
Pineda said something similar after last week’s 1-0 win at D.C. United. The hosts committed 20 fouls to Atlanta United’s 12. It marked the 11th time since 2019 that Atlanta United was fouled at least 20 times in a match. The next two closest teams for that mark were fouled at least 20 times in a game five times.
Atlanta United entered Sunday’s game as the eighth most fouled team in MLS. It will move into the top three once Sunday’s totals are added. It was the most fouled team in MLS last season.
“We have players that are skillful, that are good connectors,” Pineda said. “But we’re not finding those areas at the right time. And when we find that there’s a foul.”
Marcelino Moreno, one of those “connectors,” was fouled a game-high six times by Charlotte’s players.
“It is frustrating at times, though, because it kind of slows down the tempo of the game, and we like to play at a high tempo, moving the ball quickly, one touch side to side, getting the the opponent running,” fullback Brooks Lennon said.
Lennon didn’t put the blame for fouling solely on Charlotte’s tactics or referee Allen Chapman. He said he and his teammates could have been better when they had the ball.
He said at times they were too passive when on the ball, which can lead to being fouled.
“One-touch passing might be a better solution to move the team from side to side,” he said.
Pineda complained about the fouling tactic last season, as well, saying: “That is not an appropriate management of the game, and sometimes my players lose their minds because they get fouled so many times with no punishment.”
