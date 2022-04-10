Atlanta United’s Cisneros does well in debut

Ronaldo Cisneros was lively in his debut for Atlanta United in Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Charlotte.
Cisneros, on loan from Chivas, replaced Dom Dwyer at striker and showed he has speed that the team hasn’t had at the position since Josef Martinez was running at defenses in 2019.
“I think he has good skills, but the speed that he has, the power that he has, those extra yards where he was able to run in behind ...” manager Gonzalo Pineda said.
Cisneros once ran past a Charlotte defender to catch up to a ball over the top. Another time, Cisneros forced a defender to kick the ball out of bounds after a footrace to another ball into space.
Cisneros finished with eight touches in 25 minutes. He won one foul and completed 50% of his passes.
Cisneros may get more opportunities. Martinez is expected to miss six to eight weeks because of arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Dwyer missed an opportunity to tie the game in the first half from close range. Jackson Conway, another striker, wasn’t selected. Though Conway played well last week off the bench at D.C. United, he also missed a sitter in the second half.
Pineda may be looking for someone who won’t miss chances.
With the exception of one stat – goals scored, which Pineda pointed out – the stats are almost meaningless for Cisneros because he just joined the team last Monday. He hasn’t had a lot of time to learn what Pineda wants — and the tendencies of his teammates.
“That’s what you want, though, in terms of just arriving, somebody that’s going to put their body on the line and run and chase down balls and be a bit of a nuisance, and he certainly did that for us (Sunday),” goalkeeper and captain Brad Guzan said. “And I think he’s only going to grow the more time he spends with the group.”
