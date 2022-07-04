Atlanta United’s offense capable of ‘important things’

“We just need to jell a few more games to really see what these attacking four can produce,” Pineda said.

Pineda said Almada’s rhythm was off. It was his first game since serving a three-game suspension after receiving a red card against Columbus on May 28.

Moreno was asked to make runs behind NYCFC’s defense, which weren’t consistently successful because he said the proper ball wasn’t hit to him. But Pineda said he was glad that Moreno tried to execute the tactics.

As for Martinez and Araujo, Pineda said they are going to connect very well.

And if help is needed, Ronaldo Cisneros and Dom Dwyer can come off the bench. They combined to score the tying goal against NYCFC in the 86th minute. It was Dwyer’s fourth goal in a league game for the team and Cisneros’ first assist.

“I feel like I have enough attacking power,” Pineda said. “It’s whether we are a bit more solid defensively, and we can keep a couple more clean sheets, and then we’re gonna get points for sure.”

Cisneros said he thinks the team’s offense is capable of “important things.”

“Our goal is to get into the playoffs and then to be able to compete for the title,” he said. “So you named a lot of really good players, but I think it’s the whole squad. It’s every guy. We know that when it’s their moment and they’re called on, that they’re capable. So that’s how we feel, you know, that we have a good group and we’re all competing for spots on this team, but everyone is here to help the group, and that’s the sensation that we all have.”

