Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez progressing well in training

Martinez, who turned 29 years old Thursday, has missed the past six league games and the team’s loss in the U.S. Open Cup at Nashville.

“He's very motivated, and he's accomplishing many things. So we're very excited about that." - manager Gonzalo Pineda, on Josef Martinez

The Five Stripes struggled on offense, with four goals in four games after Martinez had his knee examined following the 1-0 win at D.C. United on April 2. But the offense is starting to gain some consistency, with eight goals scored in its past three games.

Ronaldo Cisneros, on loan from Chivas, has stepped into Martinez’s boots and scored four goals.

Pineda said that should Martinez return and play well, it won’t affect the team’s decision whether to retain Cisneros when his loan expires July 7.

Pineda said the team was looking for a striker during the January transfer window and came close to an acquisition, but that fell through. Because they want another quality striker, Pineda implied the team will exercise its option on Cisneros’ loan so that he can stay through the end of the season. Cisneros has twice said that he would like to stay with the club.

“We’re very pleased and happy with Ronaldo, not just (his) hit output, but also his personality and his humility inside the group is something that we’re very happy with,” Pineda said.

When Martinez returns, Pineda said he could pair him with Cisneros in a two-striker system, with the fullback playing high up the field and playmakers in the middle.

Pineda said having Martinez participate in “rondos” during training has provided an emotional boost to the team.

“Josef sets a standard for himself very high,” Pineda said. “He’s a guy that wants to succeed in every action. And sometimes the frustrations that he shows are because his standard is very high. And that standard demands more also from the others around Josef. So when players see Josef being upset at missing a chance, or missing a pass, they set the standard also higher.”

