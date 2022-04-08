Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez out 6-8 weeks

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday and is expected to be out 6-8 weeks.
Martinez flew to Pittsburgh on Monday to have his knee examined after experiencing discomfort while with the Venezuelan national team two weeks ago. The team announced the results of the examination Friday.
“I think we are very optimistic after his procedure was just cleaning,” Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said.
Martinez’s first ACL reconstruction was done at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in March 2020. He had three surgeries in December of the same year to clean scar tissue and an infection. Martinez said last year that he briefly considered retiring then. Pineda said that Martinez hasn’t mentioned retiring when the two spoke earlier this week.
“I don’t want him to even think about it,” Pineda said.
Martinez has two goals and two assists this season. He scored 77 goals during the 2017-19 seasons and was named MLS MVP in 2018, which is when the team won the MLS Cup.
Pineda said the team expects Martinez to return to Atlanta next week.
Atlanta United has eight games scheduled during the time period that Martinez is expected to miss. The first is Sunday at Charlotte.
Pineda said that Martinez was experiencing pain before last week’s D.C. United game in which he wanted to start. He was subbed off in the second half.
“So sometimes when I read some criticism toward him, you guys have to take in consideration that he’s been playing with pain,” Pineda said. “And that is not easy. So we are hopeful that with the surgery, he can clean that up and hopefully he can be back to 100% pain free, and that he can be obviously the normal Josef Martinez that we all know.”
