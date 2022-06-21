BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Georgia officials, election worker to testify at Jan. 6 hearing
Atlanta United’s centerbacks welcome competition

Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (top) said he welcomes competition. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (top) said he welcomes competition. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

With competition coming in with the signing of Juan Jose Purata, Atlanta United centerbacks George Campbell and Alan Franco discussed their partnership in the center of the defense Tuesday.

Campbell and Franco were part of a group that shut out Miami 2-0 last weekend. It was the team’s third shutout this season and first in eight games. The team will get another chance when it plays at Toronto on Saturday.

“I think we have a good connection, as well, as with Alex (de John),” Campbell said. “I think all three of us have been working with each other for a while now. So, I think it’s going to be better and better every game and working more and more.”

Campbell, de John and Franco are the last three healthy centerbacks until Purata is available to play when the transfer window opens July 7. Miles Robinson, an all-MLS defender, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in April that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Campbell and Franco seem to be the starting choice for manager Gonzalo Pineda because they started last week’s friendly against Pachuca and then did so again against Miami.

The players are similar. Both can bring the ball up the field to break an opponent’s lines of defense. Campbell completed four dribbles against Miami. Franco completed one. Both are good anticipators of passes. Franco tied for the lead in recoveries (9), and Campbell had seven.

“It feels good knowing that we have guys who are all capable of coming in to step in whenever they’re called and knowing that we have players where we’re 100% and up for it,” Franco said.

Purata should be one of those players. On Tuesday, he took part in his first training session with the team. Campbell and Franco said they welcome the competition.

“I know it’s nice because he’s here to contribute,” Franco said. “So, we know that on the field where we’re brothers and we’re all together. So, of course there’s a healthy competition. But we know that new players coming in, they’re coming here to help. They’re here to contribute.”

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

