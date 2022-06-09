Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan will be TV analyst for Pachuca game

Some of his better quotes:

“You might as well have been playing on the beach. Guys were flicking the ball up and trying to pass it in the air. It was crazy. Conditions in the second half, it was a disgrace to be out there.” – on playing at Columbus during a heavy rain in 2019.

“You look at some of the chances that we had, and it’s the same old story. You look at a lot of the games where we’ve either dropped points or we’ve hung on and found a way. But in these games, goals define games. Plain and simple.” – after giving up a 1-0 lead for a 1-1 draw against NYCFC in 2021.

“We weren’t good the moment we stepped on the pitch. They were better than us in every aspect of the game in the first half. We talked about it being a playoff game. We talked about it being a real game. We talked about knowing they were going to come out flying in the first minute. We weren’t good enough.” – after a 4-1 loss at NYCFC in 2019.

“Frustration. Disappointment. Anger. We know as a team we didn’t get the job done. We failed. We let a lot of people down in the process.” – after the U.S. lost to Trinidad and Tobago in 2017, which eliminated it from qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

“At this level, whether it’s the NBA, the NFL, Major League Baseball, NHL, whatever professional league, very rarely will you see a manager go and make Josef Martinez even better or change Josef Martinez, his habits or ways that he trains or make him a better player.

“The job then of the manager is essentially man-management and how do you get the best out of Josef Martinez consistently day in and day out. And I think he does a very good job of having those relationships, whether it be small conversations inside the training facility, whether it be off the field, on the field, talking soccer, talking about family, building those relationships are massive at this level, I think if you ask any professional athlete, they would much rather give everything they have for a manager that not only cares about them as the athlete but as the person as well.” – on the relationships with players being built by manager Gonzalo Pineda ahead of the 2022 season.

