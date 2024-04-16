Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan credits even approach to success

The Guzanaissance, as it has been described by one of the club’s supporters, seems on pace to potentially make him a Best XI candidate.

“When you look at players, it’s important that players have an even mindset,” Guzan said. “And when things are great, it’s probably never as great as you really think. And when things are not so great, and they’re bad, it’s probably not as bad as you think. And the more you can have a steady mindset, a strong mentality a belief and willingness in yourself, you know, normally good things will happen. And, you know, that part for me is never wavered. I always believe in my ability.”

Guzan and the team have been helped by better play on defense. Guzan’s post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed, an indication of shot-stopping ability, is plus-1.4. Last season, it was minus-4.8.

“It’s a collective as well; we win together we lose together,” he said. “There are things that are being asked of individuals, of players in the group at different moments. And it’s all part of it.”

But you still have to make the saves, and Guzan is making them. He stopped a point-blank shot against Philadelphia, got up and kicked the goal post in excitement. It was one of several difficult saves he has made this season.

Guzan said the team’s signing of Josh Cohen didn’t provide any extra motivation for his improved play because he didn’t need any.

“It’s part of the business, you expect these things, to be honest with you,” Guzan said. “I’ve always said we’re a club that wants to push the bar, and you do that by signing good players at every position and unique competition at every position. It’s our job as players to go out and show that we are able and deserving and you need to be able to help the team in whatever way you can. It’s no different for the goalkeeper position.”

