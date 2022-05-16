Atlanta United’s attack starting to find its gears

In the past three games, Atlanta United has steadily increased shots taken from 16 to 19 to a season-high 26 against New England. It has also increased its Key Passes from 9 to 11 to tying a season-high with 19 against the Revs.

The attack seems like it’s starting to hum.

“I think we understand each other really well,” Almada said. “We have really talented players, and we need to take advantage of that.”

The second goal against New England, scored by Araujo, is an example of the developing chemistry. Araujo, moved to striker following a substitution, made a darting run through the middle of the Revs’ defense. Looking for that run, Almada found him with a perfectly weighted pass. Araujo chipped it over Matt Turner to tie the game in the 63rd minute.

“The more we train together and the more we play together, the better that understanding is going to be, and we’re working on that and I think we’ll be able to score more goals,” Araujo said.

The next step, according to Araujo, is to start winning these games in which the offense is playing well. Its next test will come at Nashville on Saturday.

And there is this: though Cisneros leads the team with four goals scored in six appearances, manager Gonzalo Pineda said on Sunday that Josef Martinez may be returning “sooner rather than later.” Martinez was seen on the training pitch doing dribbling and shooting exercises last week.

Martinez, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee a few weeks ago, is ahead of schedule in rehab, according to Pineda. Martinez is the leading scorer in franchise history with 104 goals in 113 appearances. He has yet to start a game with Araujo, Almada and Moreno this season because of a variety of injuries and other factors.

“He’s a very talented player,” Almada said. “He’s a reference for our whole group. So, you know, of course we were suffering without him, but I think Ronaldo is also doing a really good job.”

