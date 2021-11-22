Atlanta United’s Araujo finishes 4th in MLS award

Atlanta United’s Luiz Araujo finished fourth in MLS Newcomer of the Year voting announced by the league on Monday.
LAFC’s Cristian Arango finished first, followed by Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld and San Jose’s Eduardo Lopez.
Araujo finished with four goals and four assists in 15 appearances.
He received 10.9 percent of the vote by the players, 3 percent of the vote by club personnel and 2.5 percent of voting by media for a 5.47 percent total. Arango finished with 38.5 percent voting total.
MLS Newcomer of the Year Winners:
- 2021: Cristian Arango – Los Angeles Football Club
- 2020: Lucas Zelarayán – Columbus Crew SC
- 2019: Carles Gil – New England Revolution
- 2018: Zlatan Ibrahimović – LA Galaxy
- 2017: Miguel Almirón – Atlanta United
- 2016: Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2015: Sebastian Giovinco – Toronto FC
- 2014: Pedro Morales – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- 2013: Diego Valeri – Portland Timbers
- 2012: Federico Higuaín – Columbus Crew SC
- 2011: Mauro Rosales – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2010: Álvaro Saborío – Real Salt Lake
- 2009: Fredy Montero – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2008: Darren Huckerby – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2007: Luciano Emílio – D.C. United
