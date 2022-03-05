Hamburger icon
Atlanta United’s Ozzie Alonso out because of possible heart issue

Atlanta United midfielder Ozzie Alonso (right) works against Sporting KC in a MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Atlanta United midfielder Ozzie Alonso will not be available for selection for Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Colorado because of a possible issue with his heart.

The team posted on its website that Alonso, in consultation with a team cardiologist, is being withheld for precautionary reasons while the club the awaits additional test results.

Alonso, 36, signed with the club as a free agent and played well in its season-opening 3-1 win against Sporting KC.

The team already is without central midfielders Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra, who are in Argentina working on their green cards, and Emerson Hyndman, who is recovering from ACL surgery performed last season.

Other candidates on the roster to start at defensive midfielder are Matheus Rossetto, normally a central midfielder, or centerbacks George Campbell or Alan Franco, who have played it in the past.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

