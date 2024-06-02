Atlanta United vs. Charlotte still scheduled to be played

Atlanta United’s match against Charlotte will be played today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium but there will be limited food and drink options because of the boil water advisory in effect following several water main breaks throughout the city on Friday and Saturday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:55 p.m. The stadium will be open to full soccer capacity.

Officials at the stadium and the team were asked Saturday morning if the match would still be scheduled. No answer was provided until posts were made by Atlanta United and by Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.