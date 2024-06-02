Breaking: Atlanta water problems: What areas are under a boil water advisory today
Atlanta United

Atlanta United vs. Charlotte still scheduled to be played

Sergeant Jathan Dortch (right) and other Atlanta firefighters unload bottled waters which will be distributed at Atlanta Fire Station #16, Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Atlanta. A water main that ruptured, causing thousands to lose access to water around Atlanta, was repaired Saturday morning but water may take several hours to be restored.(Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By
1 hour ago

Atlanta United’s match against Charlotte will be played today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium but there will be limited food and drink options because of the boil water advisory in effect following several water main breaks throughout the city on Friday and Saturday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:55 p.m. The stadium will be open to full soccer capacity.

Officials at the stadium and the team were asked Saturday morning if the match would still be scheduled. No answer was provided until posts were made by Atlanta United and by Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The team and stadium encourage those in attendance to use hand sanitizers that will be located at the stadium and they apologized for the inconvenience.

