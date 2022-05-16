Atlanta United still trying to eliminate mental lapses

Pineda said after the Nashville game he hoped his team would learn from those moments. But then it happened again against New England.

“I feel that the team is just as strong mentally, but we have ups and downs throughout the game,” he said. “And that’s what we need to learn to be more consistent in the in the killer mentality that we always talk about.”

The other issue regarding concentration - the team tends to shut down when something bad, such as allowing a goal, happens. Atlanta United was dominating until New England scored its first goal in the 30th minute. Then, according to Pineda, it stopped playing and the opponent began to assert control.

That shutting down has happened several times this season, including after Miles Robinson’s injury against Chicago and Andrew Gutman’s injury at Nashville.

“I think we were a little bit naive in that sense,” de John said. “I think that we’re got really good players. We’re a good team that wants to win championships. It’s never going to be as easy as we’re going to win 3-0 every game, we’re going to face adversity, we’re going to get scored upon.

“It’s just our character and reaction and how we can you know, react to those situations and it’s more or less, okay, let’s not put our head down but let’s get up.”

De John said at halftime Pineda got after his players, telling them to keep attacking throughout the game. In a good sign, after Buksa’s second goal, Luiz Araujo scored eight minutes later to tie the game.

“Those are the kind of reactions we need a little bit different than the first half,” de John said.

