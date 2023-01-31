Atlanta United reportedly loans out Edwin Mosquera

Atlanta United’s roster reshape continued with the reported loaning of Edwin Mosquera to a club in Argentina.
CL Merlo of TyC Sports reported that Mosquera was being sent to Defensa y Justicia on a one-year loan with an option to buy.
Mosquera was acquired by Atlanta United last season as an Under-22 player. The problem faced by the MLS team is it has four U-22 players – Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra, Erik Lopez and Mosquera – and it is allowed three.
It has been trying to loan out Lopez for a second consecutive season but has been unsuccessful. Atlanta United has yet to comment. Mosquera had a reported salary of $337,000.
Mosquera didn’t play in last week’s friendly against host Chattanooga. He was out with what was described as a “knock.” That was the same reason given why Thiago Almada didn’t play, too.
Mosquera was a curious signing to a four-year contract last summer. Mosquera is blessed with speed, but that skill hadn’t resulted in many goals or assists (4) at his previous club, Medellin in his native Colombia. He had two assists in 12 appearances for Atlanta United.
The team has a glut of players at left wing, Mosquera’s preferred position. The team acquired Derrick Etienne as a free agent, and it already had Homegrowns Caleb Wiley and Machop Chol.
Mosquera joins Marcelino Moreno as players loaned out by the club this offseason. Players sold include Alan Franco and George Campbell. Emerson Hyndman’s contract was terminated.
