Atlanta United signs Derrick Etienne

Derrick Etienne became Atlanta United’s first free-agent signee of the offseason, with the club announcing Wednesday it agreed to terms with the winger.
Etienne, 25, set career highs in goals (9) and assists (6) with Columbus last season. He has 17 goals and 17 assists in 148 appearances with the Red Bulls (2016-19), Cincinnati (2019) and Columbus (2020-22). He had guaranteed compensation of $175,000 as of September, according to the Major League Soccer Players Association database.
Etienne is very quick and is right-footed, but plays mostly on the left, where Atlanta United has Caleb Wiley, Edwin Mosquera and Marcelino Moreno. That trio combined for three goals and 12 assists last season.
Etienne played in college for one year at Virginia before joining the Red Bulls.
MLS teams are allowed to sign an unlimited number of free agents.
Signing Etienne increases the number of players on Atlanta United’s roster to 32.
The team is negotiating with free-agent midfielder Amar Sejdic.
