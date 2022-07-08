Atlanta United ready for important three-game homestand

Fresh off taking only one point from a possible nine on its recent three-game road stretch, Atlanta United will get an opportunity to try get some of those dropped points back with a three-game homestand that starts Saturday against Austin at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta United is in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. It trails New England for the seventh and final playoff spot by five points. There are three teams between the Five Stripes and the Revolution.
Picking up points now is a must, especially when playing at home.
“It’s obvious, it’s very important,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “It’s very important. We left some points on the road there.”
It won’t be easy.
Austin, coached by Georgia soccer legend Josh Wolff, is second in the West with 34 points and has won more games on the road (6) than it has at home (4). Led by Sebastian Driussi’s 10 goals, the team is tied for the MLS lead in goals scored (35).
Pineda said that he expects Austin will press, similar to what NYCFC and the Red Bulls did during the recent road games. After a period of adjustment in the beginning of those games, Atlanta United was able to play through its lines and create attacks.
Whether the stats tell the true story of Austin’s excellence, it will be a tough matchup for an Atlanta United defense that has been forced to start two players, goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo and right fullback Aiden McFadden, who weren’t on the roster at the beginning of the season. Two more recent signings, goalkeeper Raul Gudino and centerback Juan Jose Purata, could make their debuts now that the transfer window opened Thursday, making them eligible.
Pineda didn’t want to say Thursday if either player will be in the starting 11. He did praise Purata’s communication and leadership, which is something the defense has lacked this season. Pineda also said he doesn’t think the defense has played as poorly as its goals allowed (26) indicates.
“What we need to improve is, again, those individual mistakes, those individual lapses of concentration that are costing us points,” he said. “And we have to continue with that path. But I’m very happy with the way the team is showing.”
Atlanta United’s offense should see Josef Martinez, Luiz Araujo, and Thiago Almada, the team’s three Designated Players, start for the second consecutive game and only the second time this season.
“When we’re out there together, even though we have injured guys, when we’re out there together, I think the group is capable of big things,” Almada said. “And the goal is to try and get into the top places.”
The team should get an emotional boost because the stadium will be open to full capacity. There could be more than 70,000 people in announced attendance.
“The fans at the home matches in Atlanta are amazing,” Almada said. “We’ve ask them for a little bit of patience. But we know that we always have their support, and right now we need that support.”
