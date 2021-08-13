Atlanta United players want to win for Valentino

In its most recent game, a 3-2 win at Columbus, Atlanta United once again played “beautiful” soccer, according to striker Josef Martinez, who watched from a box because he was serving a one-game suspension.

“It was amazing because I haven’t seen it for a long time,” Martinez said.

The beautiful soccer is a product of Valentino giving the players freedom on the field. His work off the field has been just as important.

Martinez said he spent a lot of time with Valentino last year while he was completing his rehab on his surgically repaired knee. It’s time that Valentino didn’t have to spend. But he did it because he tries to create a connection with every single player.

“I really have to thank Rob for what he’s done and love for the team, and Rob is someone who feels for this club, and he loves the club,” Martinez said. “And those are the kind of people that we need here.”

As much as Valentino has enjoyed being the manager, he said he is ready to step back into his role as an assistant. He said he looks forward to learning from Pineda, who was an assistant at Seattle after a standout career as a player in Mexico.

“I said at the beginning, ‘Don’t treat me any differently because I’m not going to be in this that long,’” he said. “And I want to come from that leadership standpoint. I want to make sure that I’m always a servant to help them, and it’s about the players and in them because they’re the ones that have to go out and be the brave ones to go and play the games, and I want to make sure that no matter my title, my actions remain the same, and they can see that.”

Southern Fried Soccer

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE