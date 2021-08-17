Atlanta United, on short rest, faces dangerous Toronto

“Like I said from the start, we are in this together, and it’s not just gonna be me, and it’s not just gonna be them,” Valentino said. “So when things go in a bad way, at any point in the game, or if they would have gone a different way, I’m not gonna say ‘Hey, guys, it’s you guys, not me, I have nothing to do with it. Or vice versa. It’s not all on me. It’s us together. So I’m still gonna be there.”

Centerback Anton Walkes said that Valentino deserves credit for keeping the group together during a very bad stage. Centerback Alan Franco said Valentino has given the players joy.

Since Valentino took over, the team is 2-2-2.

“It’s gonna be a shame to see him, you know, not not be the main key figure, because the amount of work he puts in, you know, he definitely deserves opportunities,” Walkes said.

Valentino’s last challenge as interim will be trying to get the team prepared with only two days between games.

Though Toronto is poor statistically, it has quality players on offense in Alejandro Pozuelo, Ayo Akinola and Yeferson Soteldo. The team has scored 24 goals, two more than Atlanta United. It has allowed 40, the first time in MLS this season to reach that mark.

Like Atlanta United, Toronto also made a coaching change during the season, with assistant Javier Perez taking over for the fired Chris Armas on July 7. It is 2-2-4 under Perez, who was named manager for the remainder of the season. The team is winless in its past four.

“It’s a difficult team, but we, we understand the rest of the recovery part from us,” Valentino said. “And making sure we’re prepared from a video standpoint, from a tactical standpoint of any adjustments we need to make in our team or ways that we can go about them. Ultimately, it’s keeping the mentality the same and making sure that they’ve everyone feels healthy, and everyone is in a good, good mental state, and they’re getting the rest and recovery.”

