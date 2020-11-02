Atlanta United needs one more win to have a chance to pursue a trophy

Atlanta United took the lead on a goal by Adam Jahn in the eighth minute after fine work by Marcelino Moreno and Jurgen Damm, who notched his team-leading fourth assist. Atlanta United improved to 6-0-0 when it scores first.

“It’s a lot easier to win playing from ahead than from behind,” said Jahn, who has three goals this season. “I think it was all in the back of our heads, but personally, I was very cognizant of that and if we could come out and start well and score a goal first. If you look back earlier in the year when we were giving up goals in the first few minutes, and how hard it was to fight back from there. I think that’s a big key, especially going away at Columbus Sunday, we’re going to need another good start. I’m not going to say we’re going to score in the first five minutes of every game, but putting emphasis on that is important.”

Atlanta United got its second goal in the 27th minute on a penalty by Moreno — his first for the team. The penalty was won by Jon Gallagher, who started in place of Ezequiel Barco, after a good pass from George Bello.

From there, the defense mostly limited Cincinnati to harmless possessions in posting its sixth shutout.

“Columbus is a different proposition all together," Glass said. "As good as Cincinnati is on the ball, I feel like Columbus pose us different types of problems. It’s about us controlling on where we allow teams to play and when we can be aggressive with the pressure.”

Atlanta United coming games

Sunday at Columbus (11-5-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

