Atlanta United’s playoff situation heading into the final week of MLS regular season

Here is the relevant part of the Eastern Conference table:

9. Montreal, 23 points, 1.05 points per game

10. Chicago, 22 points, 1.05 ppg

11. Atlanta United, 22 points, 1 ppg

12. Miami, 21 points, 0.95 ppg

13. D.C. United, 21 points, 0.95 ppg

Here are the scenarios:

If Chicago wins on Wednesday, it will have 25 points, three more than Atlanta United and two more than Montreal. It would force Atlanta United to have to defeat Columbus on Sunday while also hoping that Chicago loses its finale. Chicago will play at NYCFC. If Chicago loses and Atlanta United wins, it will advance because it will have the first tie-breaker, number of wins. Montreal’s result in its finale against D.C. United would be irrelevant.

If Chicago draws on Wednesday and improves to 23 points, Atlanta United would advance to the playoffs by defeating Columbus and with a Chicago draw or loss, or Montreal draw or loss, on Sunday.

If Chicago loses on Wednesday, Atlanta United would advance to the playoffs by defeating Columbus on Sunday. The other results of the teams around it in the standings wouldn’t matter.

Even if Chicago wins its next two games, if Montreal loses its finale and Atlanta United wins, it would qualify for the playoffs.

Atlanta United coming game

Nov. 8 at Columbus (10-5-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

