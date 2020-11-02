Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 0: What was said

On playing a transition game against Columbus next week: “Yeah, I’m sure we can. It becomes a different challenge. I haven’t studied Columbus, I’ve seen them play, but our staff hasn’t had to prepare and study Columbus for a game yet. We felt like that we gave up a lot of possession tonight was something we controlled. They were able to keep possession with big numbers behind the ball, which effective means they don’t have that many players of the ball so they can’t score a goal. We felt comfortable with the group of players that we had. That was a decision by our staff. Columbus is a different proposition all together. As good as Cincinnati is on the ball, I feel like Columbus pose us different types of problems. It’s about us controlling on where we allow teams to play and when we can be aggressive with the pressure.”

On being a playoff caliber team: “No and then yes. I’m not surprised because the teams around us have not won more games than us. I think among the teams with similar points, we have won more games than them. It’s been a bit of a crazy season. We don’t the rules. We are where we are. We could have been better at times, but I do feel if we get in the playoffs, we can do something. But hopefully that’s the situation for next week. If it goes well for us today, it will be a case of you win and you are in. If it doesn’t, we get a chance to look after ourselves and hope it’s enough. If we do manage to get in the playoffs, I feel that we can be dangerous.”

On Jon Gallagher’s production and importance to team: “Jon’s performance level has been excellent. Everything we’ve asked him to do, he’s done really well. He works really hard for the team. His quality going forward is good. We are delighted with what Jon has given the group. He’s contributed in the wins we’ve had. Early on in the game tonight, the front three have really contributed. There is a cross for a finish, the other one wins a penalty and your number 10 scores a goal. The forward players were excellent tonight, so yes I’m delighted with Jon Gallagher’s performance.”

Atlanta United forward Adam Jahn

On the team’s confidence going into the final match of the regular season: “I think all of the results went our way, so we are happy about that. It gives us a good chance Sunday to give us a win against Columbus. That’s all we can ask for at this point and we’ll be ready for it.”

On the team’s ability to step up in a crucial game: “I was really proud of everyone. Every guy stepped up, the guys that came on as well. Brad had some huge save, the back four were great not giving them many good chances. It was a team effort and that’s what it takes in this league. Every team is good, so we need that game in and game out. If we bring that Sunday, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

On if the team is establishing more confidence: “(Marcelino) Moreno’s only been here a few games, so we’re trying to bring him along as fast as possible and I think he is adapting really well. Our threats are our wingers. We have great attacking threats out wide, so we try to get them isolated one-v-one to beat their guy and then cross it in. Jürgen did a great job on the goal and Jon (Gallagher) and Brooks (Lennon) and whoever plays out wide, they are always a threat for us. We look for them a lot and that’s how we score a lot of goals.”

On what he saw from the team tonight that it had been lacking all season long: “I think a big part is scoring first and scoring early. It’s a lot easier to win playing from ahead than from behind. I think it was all in the back of our heads, but personally, I was very cognizant of that and if we could come out and start well and score a goal first. If you look back earlier in the year when we were giving up goals in the first few minutes, and how hard it was to fight back from there. I think that’s a big key, especially going away at Columbus Sunday, we’re going to need another good start. I’m not going to say we’re going to score in the first five minutes of every game, but putting emphasis on that is important.”

On how he feels personally to go back to play Columbus with so much on the line: “I’m really excited to go. It’s going to be great to go play there again against my old team with so much on the line. And they’re a really good team so it’s going to be a really tough battle. But that’s why we play the game. I’m buzzing. The rest of the guys are really excited as well. And I just can’t wait for Sunday.”

Atlanta United midfielder Jurgen Damm

On how he felt tonight and what he’s seeing from MLS defenders so far: “Good, I’m still getting to know the players that I’m facing and also the players who I’m playing with. Obviously, I’ve been here for a bit but I continue to feel more and more settled with the team and with have more communication with my teammates. Obviously, I’d like to be in more one-v-one situations and have the ball more but I think the important thing tonight was the victory and to get important points. And the most important thing is that we got the results and God willing with a win on Sunday we can be in the playoffs.”

On what percentage he is at of the best version of himself: “I think I feel I’m at 50-60% of what I can be able to give. Physically, I know that I need to improve a lot. On the subject of my strength, to have the legs to play 90 minutes because at around 50-60 minutes I start to get tired. And I think to have more confidence. But I’m on a very good process. This was a difficult year for me because of the situation at my last club. I wasn’t playing a lot. I arrived in Atlanta in August and I was inactive for a long time but little by little I’m gaining my rhythm and hopefully God willing I’ll be able to be at 100% soon.”

On how much the team has been paying attention to results around the league and what it does for the team heading into the last match against Columbus: “Yes, we were watching the other games in the locker room. It’s very good because a lot of the other results were good for us so it all depends on us. If we play a good game in Columbus and get three points we’re in playoffs so it’s going to be a crucial week for us because this team must be in the playoffs. It’s a big club and hopefully we can reach the playoffs.”

