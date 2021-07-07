Atlanta United looking to add starter in transfer window

Four starters, goalkeeper Brad Guzan, centerback Miles Robinson, fullback George Bello and midfielder Ezequiel Barco, will miss the next few weeks because of call-ups to national teams for tournaments. The Americans will compete in the Gold Cup. The first game for the U.S. is Sunday. Should the U.S. advance out of its group, the quarterfinals are scheduled to start July 24, the semifinals July 29 and the finals Aug. 1. Barco is with Argentina for the Olympics in Tokyo. iSoccer in the Games is scheduled to start July 21 and end Aug. 7.

Additionally, midfielder Emerson Hyndman is lost for the season after sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee during training. Midfielder Franco Ibarra is out for at least the next two weeks with an undisclosed injury. Centerback Alan Franco, and midfielders Santiago Sosa, Matheus Rossetto and Jurgen Damm are also recovering from injuries.

All of this and team is scheduled to play five games before the end of July. At 2-3-6, and winless in its past six, it is currently not among the seven Eastern Conference teams that would qualify for the playoffs.

It also seems unlikely, as of Wednesday, that the club will be selling any of its assets to free up money or a roster spot. Eales said the club hasn’t received any communications from other clubs about possibly purchasing Bello, Robinson or Barco.

He said he’s not surprised that they haven’t received any offers because he expects that he will as the season continues.