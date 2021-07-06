Atlanta United acquires midfielder from Montreal

Atlanta United may have found its replacement for injured midfielders Emerson Hyndman and Franco Ibarra.
The team announced Tuesday that it acquired Montreal’s Amar Sejdic in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money and will send as much as $50,000 more if certain incentives are reached. Sejdic, 24, will train with the club for the first time Wednesday. Atlanta United will play at Nashville on Thursday.
“He’s a smart, responsible midfielder who has recently started to come on for Montreal,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement provided by the team. “He’ll add competition to our group of midfielders as we prepare for an important stretch of the season.”
Sejdic is a native of Germany who played in college for Maryland, where he was an All-American. He was drafted by Montreal in the second round of the 2019 draft. His MLS contract ends with the completion of the 2021 season, though it includes a one-year option.
He appeared in 22 matches, including 12 starts, and scored two goals for Montreal. He had five key passes for the club this season and completed 87.3 percent of his passes. According to stats compiled by fbref.com, he is strong on defense and a solid, if not spectacular, passer.
Atlanta United will be without Hyndman, who is lost for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee. Ibarra is expected to miss the next 2-4 weeks.