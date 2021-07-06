Atlanta United acquires midfielder from Montreal

The team announced Tuesday that it acquired Montreal’s Amar Sejdic in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money and will send as much as $50,000 more if certain incentives are reached. Sejdic, 24, will train with the club for the first time Wednesday. Atlanta United will play at Nashville on Thursday.

“He’s a smart, responsible midfielder who has recently started to come on for Montreal,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement provided by the team. “He’ll add competition to our group of midfielders as we prepare for an important stretch of the season.”