Three Atlanta United players called up to U.S. for Gold Cup

Also making the team are Lilburn native Sean Johnson, a goalkeeper for NYCFC, and Lawrenceville’s Walker Zimmerman, a centerback for Nashville.

The United State’s men’s team’s first game in the Gold Cup is scheduled to be played July 11. It also has games scheduled for July 15 against Martinique and July 18 against Canada. Should the U.S. advance out of its group, the quarterfinals are scheduled to start on July 24, the semifinals on July 29 and the finals on August 1. The team’s group stage games will be played at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

The honors bestowed upon the three players will make for a challenging stretch of games for Atlanta United, which is 2-2-6 this season and heading into Saturday’s game at Chicago not among the seven teams above the playoff line. It is one point from the seventh.

The players will likely miss at least two of Atlanta United’s games: July 8 at Nashville and July 17 vs. New England. Should the U.S. continue to advance, they would also miss games scheduled on July 21 at Cincinnati, July 24 vs. Columbus, and July 30 at Orlando.

Atlanta United’s centerback depth includes Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, George Campbell and Alex DeJohn. The team’s goalkeepers include Alec Kann and Ben Lundgaard. Atlanta United’s other left fullback is Mikey Ambrose.

The roster (appearances/goals):

Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United; 64/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 1/0)

Defenders (8): George Bello (Atlanta United; 1/0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 18/1), Shaq Moore (Tenerife/ESP; 5/0), Donovan Pines (D.C. United; 0/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 3/1), James Sands (New York City FC; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 3/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 14/2)

Midfielders (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 31/2), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 24/7), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 20/0), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 12/0)

Forwards: (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 35/8), Daryl Dike (Orlando City; 3/1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen/FRA; 3/2), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 7/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 56/12)