Atlanta United’s Barco headed to Olympics

In addition to losing starters George Bello, Miles Robinson and Brad Guzan to the U.S. for the upcoming Gold Cup tournament, manager Gabriel Heinze said on Thursday that starting midfielder Ezequiel Barco will play for Argentina in the Olympics in Tokyo, and that starting midfielder Franco Ibarra will miss at least the next two weeks because of an injury sustained in last week’s draw with Red Bulls.

Soccer at the Olympics is scheduled to start on July 21 and end on August 7. Barco could miss the following games: July 17 vs. New England, July 21 at Cincinnati, July 24 vs. Columbus, July 30 at Orlando, August 4 at Montreal and August 7 at Columbus. Barco has seven appearances with one goal and one assist for Atlanta United this season.