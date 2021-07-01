Atlanta United’s Barco headed to Olympics

Atlanta United’s roster is growing more thin by the day.
In addition to losing starters George Bello, Miles Robinson and Brad Guzan to the U.S. for the upcoming Gold Cup tournament, manager Gabriel Heinze said on Thursday that starting midfielder Ezequiel Barco will play for Argentina in the Olympics in Tokyo, and that starting midfielder Franco Ibarra will miss at least the next two weeks because of an injury sustained in last week’s draw with Red Bulls.
Soccer at the Olympics is scheduled to start on July 21 and end on August 7. Barco could miss the following games: July 17 vs. New England, July 21 at Cincinnati, July 24 vs. Columbus, July 30 at Orlando, August 4 at Montreal and August 7 at Columbus. Barco has seven appearances with one goal and one assist for Atlanta United this season.
The players headed to the Gold Cup are scheduled to arrive in the U.S. camp on July 5 with the first training session on July 6. The players will likely miss at least two of Atlanta United’s games: July 8 at Nashville and July 17 vs. New England. Should the U.S. continue to advance, they would also miss games scheduled on July 21 at Cincinnati, July 24 vs. Columbus, and July 30 at Orlando.
Heinze said the absences of the players will provide opportunities for some of the less-experienced players like Machop Chol and Tyler Wolff to earn minutes.
Heinze said the absences won’t affect the team’s strategy for potential acquisitions in the upcoming transfer window. He said they’ve been analyzing the market for weeks.
xx
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0
June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN
July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1
July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE