Atlanta United hopes to name new manager soon

Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino celebrates with goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) 3-2 win against Columbus Crew Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino celebrates with goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) 3-2 win against Columbus Crew Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Atlanta United

Atlanta United
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Atlanta United hopes to name its next manager soon, club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Tuesday.

The club fired Gabriel Heinze on July 18 and has been led by interim manager Rob Valentino since. The team is 1-2-2 under Valentino and 3-6-9 overall. It is in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference. It trails the seventh-place team for the final playoff spot by six points with 17 games remaining. The team will host LAFC on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The leading candidate to reportedly take over is Seattle assistant Gonzalo Pineda, who has been with that club for the past four years. The club was reportedly turned down by former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.

“We’ve been talking to a few people,” Bocanegra said. “I won’t comment on anyone specific.”

Bocanegra complimented Valentino’s stewardship of the club, saying he has done an excellent job.

“You can see how much he’s respected,” Bocanegra said. “He’s given guys freedom, creativity and belief. I can’t speak enough about Rob as a coach but as a person. He’s earned that respect. He’s just a really good guy.

“Really happy to have him on staff and part of the club.”

Counting interims, the next manager will be the fourth at the club in less than two years. Frank de Boer was fired in July last year. He was followed by interim Stephen Glass, who is know at Aberdeen. He was followed by Heinze, who lasted just 17 games. Valentino was promoted after that decision.

Bocanegra said the club has already tried to minimize the possible negative effects of so much change on the players.

“We are aware of lots of changes, knee-jerk reactions can be difficult as a player or staff member,” he said. “Rob has done a good job. We’ve been very mindful of not making big changes to the group.”

