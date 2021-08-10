Atlanta United hopes to name new manager soon

Atlanta United hopes to name its next manager soon, club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Tuesday.
The club fired Gabriel Heinze on July 18 and has been led by interim manager Rob Valentino since. The team is 1-2-2 under Valentino and 3-6-9 overall. It is in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference. It trails the seventh-place team for the final playoff spot by six points with 17 games remaining. The team will host LAFC on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The leading candidate to reportedly take over is Seattle assistant Gonzalo Pineda, who has been with that club for the past four years. The club was reportedly turned down by former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.
“We’ve been talking to a few people,” Bocanegra said. “I won’t comment on anyone specific.”
Bocanegra complimented Valentino’s stewardship of the club, saying he has done an excellent job.
“You can see how much he’s respected,” Bocanegra said. “He’s given guys freedom, creativity and belief. I can’t speak enough about Rob as a coach but as a person. He’s earned that respect. He’s just a really good guy.
“Really happy to have him on staff and part of the club.”
Counting interims, the next manager will be the fourth at the club in less than two years. Frank de Boer was fired in July last year. He was followed by interim Stephen Glass, who is know at Aberdeen. He was followed by Heinze, who lasted just 17 games. Valentino was promoted after that decision.
Bocanegra said the club has already tried to minimize the possible negative effects of so much change on the players.
“We are aware of lots of changes, knee-jerk reactions can be difficult as a player or staff member,” he said. “Rob has done a good job. We’ve been very mindful of not making big changes to the group.”
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0
June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0
July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1
July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2
Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2
Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE